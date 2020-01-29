Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.42 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

NYSE:MSI opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.78. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $114.54 and a 1-year high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

