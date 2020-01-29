Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

