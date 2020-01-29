Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 611,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,862,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after buying an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average is $138.62. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

