Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 49 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 616,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.09.

NYSE NOC opened at $381.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $384.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

