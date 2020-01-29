Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 938 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,853,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after buying an additional 48,262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 368.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,900,000 after buying an additional 108,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.42.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $659.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $620.25 and its 200-day moving average is $600.21. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $375.02 and a one year high of $670.60.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.