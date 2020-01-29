Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 256.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

