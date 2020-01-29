Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.62. CDW has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

