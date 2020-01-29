Arizona State Retirement System Sells 23,437 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,437 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

