Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,402 shares of company stock worth $17,138,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after buying an additional 3,712,392 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $537,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

