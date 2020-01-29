Artur Bergman Sells 22,500 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $554,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $913,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $602,612.68.

On Thursday, January 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $161,850.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 25,741 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $579,172.50.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $160,500.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $75,187.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $153,225.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $152,325.00.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,698,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,288,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

