Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Up 13.2% in January

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 479,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

In related news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $155,351.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 42,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $338,713.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,672.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,589 shares of company stock worth $669,432 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $156.91 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. Aspen Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $8.67.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

