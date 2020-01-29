Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

LON ATYM opened at GBX 190 ($2.50) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.43. The firm has a market cap of $283.61 million and a PE ratio of 6.93.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.