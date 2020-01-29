Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.78.

Shares of WLTW opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $157.62 and a 1-year high of $213.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.30.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

