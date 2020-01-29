Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,579 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 635,683 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,607,000 after acquiring an additional 375,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. UBS Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

