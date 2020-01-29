Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 314.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

