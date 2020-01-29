Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Short Interest Update

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 945,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGT opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. Equities research analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXGT. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Axovant Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

