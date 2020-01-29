AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Update

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 574,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.33. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter worth $57,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

