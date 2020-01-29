Baader Bank Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €34.00 Price Target

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOW. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.64 ($39.11).

Shares of ETR SOW opened at €29.83 ($34.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. Software has a 12-month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12-month high of €34.19 ($39.76).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

