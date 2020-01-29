Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.28

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 3993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

BCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.83 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 23.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

