Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.64

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 39441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

BSAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.31 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,267,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after purchasing an additional 220,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60,888 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

