Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $293.03

Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 293.03 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 295.55 ($3.89), with a volume of 434285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301.45 ($3.97).

The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 316.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.31.

In other news, insider Ana Patricia Botin acquired 186,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 374 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £696,818.10 ($916,624.70). Also, insider Homaira Akbari acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £11,070 ($14,561.96).

Banco Santander Company Profile (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

