Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493,500 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 274,049 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 591.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,312 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 47,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

SAN opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. Banco Santander SA has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

