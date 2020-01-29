Bank of America Initiates Coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of CMO opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $761.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 153,947 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

