Bank7 (BSVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is set to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Bank7 to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). Bank7 had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $185.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Several research firms have commented on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

