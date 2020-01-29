Barnes Group Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on B. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $65.51 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $90,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,240,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,184 shares of company stock worth $6,418,479. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

