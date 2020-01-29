Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 714 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $110.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $118.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

