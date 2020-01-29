Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 9,327 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,774,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after acquiring an additional 528,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 387,948 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 864,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 591,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 179,965 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

