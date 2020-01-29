Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $53.51.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

