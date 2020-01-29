Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

