Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.