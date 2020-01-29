Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLW. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 498.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 116,728 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,043,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,989,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,303,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PLW opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.