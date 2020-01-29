Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 185.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,509 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

