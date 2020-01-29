Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $835,000 Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Athene were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Athene by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Athene by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 88,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Athene by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATH opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,788.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,590. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

