Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $950,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $149.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

