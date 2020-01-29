Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 564.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.3% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $365,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $316.56 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

