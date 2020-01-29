Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $762,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 717,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 159,012 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,574,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,618,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,747,000 after buying an additional 138,343 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 100,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJK opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

