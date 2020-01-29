Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 41,842 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 544.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,348,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after buying an additional 204,304 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after buying an additional 163,711 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,990,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 130,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

