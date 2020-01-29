Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000.

NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

