Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 216,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 358,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

