Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 42,377 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,377 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,000. Target comprises about 1.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

TGT opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $109.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

