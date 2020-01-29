Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 6,325 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

