Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

BECN opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

