Beacon Securities Comments on Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Beacon Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54.

GSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Clarus Securities lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Shares of GSS opened at $3.04 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth $75,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 41.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

