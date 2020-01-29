Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $328.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.08 and a 1 year high of $334.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

