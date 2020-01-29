Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s current price.

BDC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of BDC opened at $49.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.37. Belden has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Belden by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Belden by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 298,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 215,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 899.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 151,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Belden by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 153,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

