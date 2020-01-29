Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

HYB stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

