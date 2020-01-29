Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,385 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. 3M comprises approximately 0.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 44,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $165.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.89. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

