Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $338,000 in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,091 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd makes up approximately 0.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,131,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,469,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 358,331 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 341,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGR stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

