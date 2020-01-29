Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $546,000 in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.17. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

