Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.55 and a 1-year high of $170.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.